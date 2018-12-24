TOP STORIES:

SOC--EVERTON-TOTTENHAM

LIVERPOOL, England — Tottenham crushed Everton 6-2 Sunday to move within two points of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League. SENT: 470 words, photos.

YE--METOO-SPORTS

The ?MeToo movement reached the sports world in 2018 with the Larry Nassar scandal. It reverberated not just in locker rooms and gyms but in courthouses, in boardrooms and at kitchen tables. By Will Graves. SENT: 990 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Wissam Ben Yedder kept 10-man Sevilla unbeaten in eight Spanish league games when the forward scored in stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw at Leganes on Sunday. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY-WEEKEND WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo is helping Juventus break records but it could be taking a toll on the Portugal star. Ronaldo has started all but one of Juve's 23 games this season, having missed only the first Champions League match against Young Boys through suspension following his first-ever red card in the competition. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SOC--INTER-NAINGGOLAN

MILAN — Inter Milan has banned midfielder Radja Nainggolan "for disciplinary reasons." In a brief statement on Sunday, Inter says it "can confirm Nainggolan has been temporarily suspended from football activity." SENT: 180 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Yannick Gerhardt scored late to clinch a 3-2 win for Wolfsburg at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday. SENT: 260 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Midfielder Eddy Gnahore struck late as struggling Amiens secured a 1-1 draw at Bordeaux in the French league on Sunday. SENT: 300 words.

SOC--ATLANTA UNITED-DE BOER

ATLANTA — Frank de Boer, who appeared in two World Cups for the Netherlands during an illustrious playing career and went on to capture four straight league titles as the coach at Ajax, is taking over at Atlanta United. SENT: 700 words, photos.

HKN--SABRES-JEANNERET

BUFFALO, New York — The longtime voice of the Buffalo Sabres hasn't been silenced after being wheeled out of the press box on a stretcher. Rick Jeanneret is "resting and doing well," the Sabres announced Sunday, about 12 hours after the Hall of Fame broadcaster was transported to the hospital during the third period of Buffalo's victory over the Anaheim Ducks. By John Wawrow. SENT: 460 words, photo.

