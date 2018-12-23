GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The body of a 7-year-old girl who died while in custody of the U.S. Border Patrol has arrived in her native Guatemala.

Jakelin Caal's cadaver was flown to Guatemala City's international airport Sunday afternoon and received by representatives of the country's Foreign Ministry.

No family members were on hand, but the body was to be driven by hearse to the department of Alta Verapaz to be handed over to relatives for mourning.

Caal and her father were traveling with a group of 163 migrants who arrived at the New Mexico border earlier this month. After they were in custody, the girl's father told an agent she was sick and vomiting.

She was ultimately flown to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, where she died the following day.