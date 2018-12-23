CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says its security forces have killed 14 militants in separate shootouts in the city of el-Arish in the turbulent north of the Sinai Peninsula.

A Sunday statement said eight militants were killed when security forces stormed the hideout of a "terrorist cell" in a remote part of el-Arish. The forces later gave chase to six more militants who fled the scene, killing all of them in a shootout.

The statement did not say when the shooting happened or provide other details.

Egypt has for years been battling Islamic militants in northern Sinai. The militants grew more deadly and their attacks more frequent after the 2013 ouster of an Islamist president. However, an all-out campaign by the military this year has brought to a halt high-profile attacks by the militants.