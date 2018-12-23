CAIRO (AP) — Dozens of supporters of Egypt's president have gathered outside a Cairo courthouse as a judge hears a case calling on parliament to debate amending the constitution to allow the Egyptian leader to stay in office longer.

The supporters on Sunday carried portraits of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, re-elected to a second, four-year term earlier this year, running virtually unchallenged after authorities jailed or intimidated out of the race potentially serious candidates. He ran against a little known politician ranked among his supporters.

A progressive charter adopted in 2014, the constitution limits to two the number of terms a president can serve.

The lawyers behind the case say el-Sissi needs more time to realize his goals and the constitution must not constrain popular will. The case resumes Jan. 20.