BEIRUT (AP) — Hundreds of Lebanese are protesting against deteriorating economic conditions as politicians are deadlocked over forming a new government.

The protesters marched Sunday to the government building in central Beirut, carrying placards that called for an end to the deadlock and corruption. Some protesters sported the yellow vests worn by anti-government protesters in France.

The call for the protests began on social media, with some using the yellow vest symbol with a cedar tree in the center.

Demonstrators chanted "the people want to bring down the regime," a slogan from the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Protests have spread in Lebanon in recent weeks as rival politicians have failed to form a government following elections in May.