The group Seventeen was in the middle of a concert when the five-metre tsunami was triggered by an erupting volcano late on Saturday night local time.

The still from a video shows the moment a massive wall of water smashed into a stage while a band was performing. Photo / Twitter

At least 62 people were killed and another 600 were injured, with widespread destruction across the Sunda Strait region.

In videos shared on social media, Seventeen can be seen dancing around on a stage with a crowd of fans looking on, before the band members and their equipment are washed away.

NEW: Video shows a tsunami crashing into a venue in Indonesia where the band Seventeen was performing https://t.co/4P9zDCRkKC pic.twitter.com/q9RYOaPTt8 — BNO News (@BNONews) December 23, 2018

The fate of the performers is not known.

Initial indications are that a five-metre wall of water washed at least 20 metres inland across the stretch of coast, believed to have been caused by undersea landslides following the eruption of the Krakatoa volcano.

The eruption of the Krakatoa vulcan in #Indonesia caused a tsunami in the Sunda strait, which led to the death of 20 people and injured another 140 peoplepic.twitter.com/InIAD7LYUW — EHA News (@eha_news) December 22, 2018

Daylight has revealed the extent of the destruction, with hundreds of significantly damaged homes and dozens of hotels and other buildings also impacted.

Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency said several hundred people were injured and at least two are believed to be missing.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the Australian Embassy in Jakarta is making urgent inquiries to determine if any Australians were affected.

RISK WAS 'DOWNPLAYED'

Local authorities initially assured people there was no tsunami risk and told locals not to panic, and that there was tidal wave activities as a result of the full moon.

A tsunami has hit the Sunda Strait region of Indonesia. Photo / Supplied

They later issued a clarification, admitting that a tsunami had indeed struck.

On Twitter, the boss of the agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, apologised and said the incorrect initial information was based on available data.

"The initial error occurred because of referring data and information from various sources that there was no tsunami," a translation of the message read.

Daylight has revealed the extent of destruction caused by a tsunami in Indonesia. Photo / Twitter

"There was no earthquake that triggered the tsunami at that time. That is the difficulty in determining the cause of the tsunami at the beginning of the incident."

Rescue crews are heading to the area to assist locals.

PEOPLE RAN FOR HIGH GROUND

Vision shared on social media shows locals running in fear as a wall of water swamps the coastline, inundating restaurants and hotels.

"I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20m (meters) inland," Oystein Lund Andersen wrote on Facebook.

He said he was taking pictures of the volcano when he suddenly saw a big wave coming towards him.

"Next wave entered the hotel area where I was staying and downed cars on the road behind it. Managed to evacuate with my family to higher ground trough forest paths and villages, where we are taken care of (by) the locals. Were unharmed, thankfully."

In an interview with BBC World News, Mr Anderson said he saw two waves — one smaller one, followed by a much larger wave — smash into the coast.

"I ran straight to the hotel, where my wife and my son were sleeping," he said.

"And I woke them up … and I heard a bigger wave coming. I looked out of the window when the second wave hit. It was much bigger.

"The wave passed the hotel. Cars were pushed off the road. We and other people at the hotel went straight to the forest (on higher ground) next to the hotel. And we're still up on the hill now."

TSUNAMI INVOKES PAST FEARS

In September, an estimated 2000 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi.

On Boxing Day in 2004, a massive earthquake in the Indian Ocean triggered a number of tsunami waves that killed an estimated 228,000 across 14 countries.