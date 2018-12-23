TOKYO (AP) — The arrest of Nissan's former chairman is drawing attention to the criminal justice system in Japan, where there is no presumption of innocence and accused people can be held for months before trial.

The system, sometimes called "hostage justice," has come under fire from human rights advocates. But Carlos Ghosn's plight is routine in Japan. People have signed confessions, even to killings they never committed, just to get out of the ordeal.

The conviction rate in Japan is 99 percent.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Shin Kukimoto says prosecutors are merely doing their job of trying to carry out a proper investigation. He says "we are not in a position to comment on how the law has been designed."