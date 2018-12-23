JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on a tsunami that hit the coast around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, killing at least 20 people and injuring at least 165. (all times local):

7:05 a.m.

A man who says he and his family survived the tsunami that hit the coast around Indonesia's Sunda Strait says he was taking pictures of a volcano Saturday night when he suddenly saw a big wave come toward him.

"I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20m (meters) inland," Øystein Lund Andersen writes on Facebook. "Next wave entered the hotel area where i was staying and downed cars on the road behind it. Managed to evacuate with my family to higher ground trough forest paths and villages, where we are taken care of (by) the locals. Were unharmed, thankfully."

Anderson writes that authorities are saying it appears to be a tsunami caused by a volcanic eruption that he was photographing.

"So encountered my first tsunami it seems, hopefully my last," Anderson writes.

6:46 a.m.

Government officials say that at least 20 people were killed after a tsunami hit the coast around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, the BBC reports.

The national disaster management agency says 165 people were hurt and dozens of buildings were damaged Saturday night, according to the BBC.

The agency says the possible cause of the tsunami were undersea landslides after the Krakatoa volcano erupted.

The Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.

The BBC reports that footage posted by the head of the disaster management agency showed the aftermath of the tsunami, with flooded streets and an overturned car.

In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo.