Horrific video has captured a Sydney man staggering into a car wash after suffering burns from an explosion in an abandoned factory.

Joseph Anderson, 56, from Marayong in Sydney's west, ran half a kilometre to a petrol station in Blacktown to get help while enduring searing pain.

The video shows him moaning in agony when he arrived at the petrol station, with his skin blackened and blistered and his clothes burnt off.

Emergency services found Joseph Anderson (pictured) at a service station and car wash along Sunnyholt Road in Blacktown, Sydney. Photo / TNV

In excruciating pain, Anderson asks witnesses to help him pour water on him slowly as emergency services are called.

Police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia Anderson was severely burned after a transformer exploded at a near-by abandoned warehouse.

He had allegedly been stripping the transformer illegally for copper to sell as scrap metal, not realising it was live, 7 News reported.

"The man sustained facial burns, he sustained chest burns, abdominal burns, arm and leg burns," Acting Inspector Joe Ibrahim from NSW Ambulance told 7 News.

Joseph was flown to hospital in a critical condition and identified by his brother who came looking for him,

"I didn't expect anything like this to happen at all," his brother Allan Anderson told 7News.

The 56-year-old (pictured) told emergency services personnel on the scene he had touched a transformer, which he didn't know was live. Photo / Facebook

"I just thought he was collecting scrap, and that's all I thought."

His family says he'd been collecting copper wire from the factory for the past week – ignoring the dangers.

"No it isn't worth the risk to anybody. I would tell people not to do it. Don't do it," Allan said.

A good samaritan (pictured) hovers a bottle of water above the burned man's mouth so he can drink, and makes sure the bottle doesn't touch the burned man.

Anderson is in intensive care, as a police investigation gets underway.

"No one should be there. No one was working there and that's why we need to determine what actually happened," Chief Inspector Bob Fitzgerald from NSW Police said.