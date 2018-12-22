Paddy Ashdown was hailed as a man of "duty and devotion" to Britain "to the very end" by his former rival Sir John Major after the former Liberal Democrat leader died aged 77.

The politician and former Royal Marine, who led the party from 1988 to 1999, passed away this morning NZT, a party spokesman said.

He revealed last November that he was being treated for bladder cancer.

Former Conservative Prime Minister Major hailed his former opponent as "a man of duty, passion, and devotion to the country he loved - right up to the very end".

He said Lady Ashdown and the rest of his family could be proud of his achievements, adding: "In Government, Paddy Ashdown was my opponent. In life, he was a much-valued friend.

"His loss will be felt deeply by many - and not least by myself.

"Throughout his life, Paddy was a true patriot, whose overriding wish was to serve his country: first, in the Marines, and then in both Houses of Parliament.

"I can attest to the fact that - even when he knew he was gravely ill - Paddy's concern for the future of our country continued to dominate his thinking.

"I was not surprised. For Paddy, his country always came before personal or political advantage."

British Prime Minister Theresa May said: "It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of Lord Ashdown.

"He dedicated his life to public service and he will be sorely missed. My thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Sir Vince Cable, the party's current leader, called it "a hugely sad day" for the party and everyone else across politics "who had immense affection and respect for Paddy".

Cable said: "He was famous for his politics, but his talents extended well beyond that arena.

"He was an accomplished author, and had spent many years serving the country before he got near the House of Commons.

"Few people know how hard he fought to get into politics following his service in the marines and diplomatic service.

"He exercised every ounce of his considerable personal stamina to win the Yeovil seat.

"He was a personal example to me and to many other candidates."

In this 1995 file photo, from left, the then British party leaders - Conservative leader John Major, Liberal Democrats' Paddy Ashdown and Labour's Tony Blair.

Fellow former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron described Ashdown as his "hero" in a tribute on Twitter.

Sir Nick Clegg, who took the Lib Dems into government in 2010, said: "Paddy was the reason I entered politics. He was the reason I became a liberal. Like so many others, I will miss him terribly."

As tributes were issued by countless figures across party lines, former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair described the late peer as a "political visionary and leader".

Blair said: "He was one of the most talented politicians never to hold high office but as Leader of the Liberal Democrats he nonetheless had a major impact on British political life.

"He was motivated by values of compassion, decency and a profound commitment to make the world a better place. He had courage personal and political, unafraid to speak his mind yet always open to the views of others.

Paddy Ashdown, a true Liberal hero, RIP. When he was High Rep in Bosnia his team had a tip off about an incoming car bomb. Paddy's HQ was next to a petrol station, but he told his team to stay calm: "Don't worry. I tried to blow up a petrol station once - it didn't work." — George Parker (@GeorgeWParker) December 22, 2018



"He was one of the least tribal politicians I have ever known. He came into politics to do good and by and large did it whether in leading his party, in his work in the Balkans or his wide range of British and international roles.

"He will be hugely missed by his many friends and admirers round the world. And of course he was excellent company, always fun to be around. My deepest condolences and sympathy go to Jane and all the family."

Ashdown, MP for Yeovil from 1983 to 2001, hit the headlines four years into his leadership when, in 1992, he revealed he had had a five-month affair with his secretary.

His marriage to wife Jane survived the scandal.

After stepping down as leader in 1999, Mr Ashdown - who served in the Special Boat Service during his time in the forces - was knighted and then made a peer as Lord Ashdown of Norton-sub-Hamdon.

He became High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina in May 2002.

Did not know this about Paddy Ashdown https://t.co/4bKaSWkBU5 pic.twitter.com/9Co9A6xRg1 — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) December 22, 2018

Royal Marine, Special Forces officer, diplomat, spy, MP, party leader, orator, diplomat again, peace keeper, writer, statesman, mentor. What a life, and he had a smile through out. #PaddyAshdown RIP. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) December 22, 2018