The terrifying moment a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and spectacularly crashed before flying through a tunnel has been captured on camera.

Remarkably, the 44-year-old driver survived the crash, with only minor bruises.

CCTV cameras captured the incident in the Borik tunnel, near Poprad, northeast Slovakia on December 20.

The Slovak Republic Police later released the footage which shows the BMW driver veer off the road before crashing into the side barriers and mounting a ramp on the shoulder. The car is then propelled so high into the air it hits the tunnel roof before then flipping upside down and smashing onto the road. A car behind slows down and puts its hazard lights on and the short clip ends.

The car was obliterated but police said the driver didn't sustain serious injuries from the crash.

The 44-year-old driver appears to have had a 'microsleep' immediately before the accident. Photo / Policajný Zbor Slovenskej Republiky

The footage has been watched 1.9 million times on the official Policia Slovenskej Republiky Facebook account, since it was posted online.

Slovakian police said the driver, from Bardejov, passed a breathalyser test and was the sole occupant of the car.

Police spokesman David Puchovsky said: "Shortly before 5am on Thursday a BMW passenger was involved in a car accident in front of the Börik tunnel in east Slovakia.

"The 44-year old driver, who comes from the Bardejov city, did not suffer any injuries, maybe only bruises, but not even breaks," he said.

"An alcohol test had a negative results. It seems he suffered a microsleep."