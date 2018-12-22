TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says China's detention of two Canadian citizens in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive is a worrying precedent that has resonated with allies.

Freeland said Saturday on a conference call with reporters that it's an issue that concerns partners around the world, and Canada will continue having discussions about it.

Canada did away with diplomatic caution a day prior and made its first demand for China to immediately release its citizens. The U.S., the U.K. and the EU also issued statements in support of Canada.

A top executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, which wants her extradited. Nine days later, China jailed the two Canadians.