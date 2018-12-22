LONDON (AP) — London's Gatwick Airport is seeking to run a full schedule after police arrested a man and a woman in connection with the "criminal use of drones."

In a statement Saturday morning, the airport said it is operational but urged passengers to check the status of their flights.

Sussex police arrested the two suspects late Friday. They have not been named and have not been charged. Police did not say where the arrests were made.

The airport was last shut early Friday evening for a little more than an hour when a drone was spotted above the airfield. Officials said extra military capabilities allowed flights to resume after the halt.

Tens of thousands of holidaymakers have been stranded since the drone incursions started Wednesday night.