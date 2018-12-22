SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say a gunbattle between Indian troops and Kashmiri rebels has left six militants dead and triggered a new round of anti-India protests in the disputed Himalayan region.

Police say the fighting began early Saturday after government forces came under fire during a raid on a militant hideout in southern Tral area.

Police say troops retaliated and killed six militants.

As the news of the killings spread, civilian protests erupted, leading to clashes with security forces. No injuries have been immediately reported.

India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989.