DETROIT (AP) — More than three years after the government took over management of recalls involving dangerous Takata air bag inflators, one third of the recalled inflators still have not been replaced.

That's according to an annual report on the recalls issued Friday by the government and a court-appointed recall monitor.

The report touts progress made this year by 19 automakers involved in the recalls. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says average recall repair rates across all manufacturers increased 30 percent during the year.

But the report says 16.7 million faulty inflators out of 50 million under recall have yet to be replaced.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have been killed worldwide due to the problem.