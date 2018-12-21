UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on Security Council vote authorizing deployment of U.N. monitors (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

The Security Council has voted unanimously to authorize the deployment of U.N. monitors to observe the implementation of a cease-fire in Yemen's key port of Hodeida and the withdrawal of rival forces from that area.

The limited cease-fire and pullout, if implemented, could offer a potential breakthrough in the four-year civil war that has brought civilians in the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of starvation.

The U.N. envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, had urged rapid deployment of U.N. monitors as "an essential part of the confidence" needed to help implement the Dec. 13 cease-fire agreement between Yemen's government and Houthi Shiite rebels reached in Stockholm, Sweden.

Britain's U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce praised the council's unanimous support Friday "on this very important issue that affects so many millions of citizens in Yemen today."