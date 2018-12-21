BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old girl and a young woman have died in a fire in a home in New York state and the girl's 8-year-old brother is in critical condition.

Police officials say fire crews responded around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a blaze at a home in Buffalo's University District. Flames were coming from both floors of the two-story home when firefighters arrived.

Fire officials say the 8-year-old is at a Buffalo hospital with burns over 80 percent of his body. Officials say the children's parents were treated for smoke inhalation.

The victims' names haven't been released. Officials say the 26-year-old woman who was killed was the children's aunt and was visiting.

Advertisement

It's not known yet how the fire started, but officials say the cause doesn't appear to be suspicious.