NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market steadies following two days of steep drops.

Companies that make and sell consumer goods were doing better than the rest of the market in early trading Friday.

Advertisement

Nike jumped 8.1 percent after reporting strong quarterly results. Target also climbed 1 percent.

A series of sharp declines have left stocks headed for their worst monthly loss in nearly a decade. Major U.S. indexes are all down about 10 percent in December.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,476.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 120 points, or 0.5 percent, to 22,967. The Nasdaq added 18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,543.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.78 percent.