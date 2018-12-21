TOP STORIES:

SOC--WOLVERHAMPTON-LIVERPOOL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Still unbeaten in first place, Liverpool plays at Wolverhampton as the halfway point of the Premier League season approaches. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

OLY--TOKYO 2020-BUDGET

TOKYO — Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics say they have secured another $1 million in domestic sponsorships and that the operating budget for the games remains at $5.6 billion. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-SOLSKJAER

MANCHESTER, England — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to be managing Manchester United beyond this season. After Jose Mourinho was fired on Tuesday, Solskjaer was hired until the end of the season as United undergoes a restructuring process and searches for a new fulltime manager. SENT: 120 words, photo.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-TIEBREAKERS

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian Open in January will play a 10-point tiebreaker in deciding sets, no longer playing advantage in the final sets. SENT: 280 words.

OLY--GYM'S PARKOUR GRAB

PARIS — Gymnastics is fighting a custody battle for parkour, the funky street sport that has spread globally from the suburbs of Paris. The gymnastics federation has declared parkour to be its newest discipline and intends to lobby for its inclusion in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This despite howls of complaint from parkour groups and a ?WeAreNOTGymnastics protest movement by parkour lovers on social media. By John Leicester. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach as the top two clash in the final round before the league's winter break. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--WORLD CUP-AUDIENCE FIGURES

ZURICH — FIFA says more than 3.5 billion people viewed some of the 2018 World Cup, with 1.12 billion watching at least one minute of France beating Croatia 4-2 in the final. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--FIFA ELECTION

ZURICH — FIFA President Gianni Infantino still looks set to be re-elected unopposed, with a pledge of 25 votes from Caribbean soccer federations. SENT: 110 words, photo.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-SMITH SPEAKS

MELBOURNE, Australia — Banned former Australia cricket captain Steve Smith says he hopes to be part of the country's World Cup and Ashes teams in England this summer and that he expects a hostile reaction from English spectators. SENT: 310 words.

SKI--WCUP--WOMEN'S GIANT SLALOM

COURCHEVEL, France — Mikaela Shiffrin won a giant slalom for her 49th career World Cup victory as the American continued her march to a third straight season-long overall title. Moving shortly. 150 words, photos.

SAI--SYDNEY-HOBART

SYDNEY — Comanche skipper Jim Cooney is predicting a quick Sydney to Hobart yacht race but believes his 100-foot super maxi's line honors record will probably stand from last year. SENT: 420 words, photo.

Other Stories:

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Price gets 300th win as Canadiens beat Coyotes 2-1. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Heat snap Rockets' five-game win streak after Paul injured. SENT: 300 words, photo.

— SAI--AMERICA'S CUP-DUTCH CHALLENGE — Dutch syndicate becomes sixth challenger for America's Cup. SENT: 110 words.

