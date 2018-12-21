RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli army says it has opened fire on a car that broke through a West Bank checkpoint, killing one of the Palestinian passengers.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Qasim Abbasi, 17.

His cousin, Mohammed Abbasi, told The Associated Press that he and Qasim were riding in a car with a friend from the West Bank city of Ramallah late Thursday when they encountered an Israeli soldier who told them the road was closed. Abbasi said as they made a U-turn, a soldier fired at their car, shattering the rear window and striking Qasim.

Abbasi said he and the friend, who was driving, were not injured. The army said it is investigating the incident.

The West Bank saw a spike in violence last week after two deadly shootings. The army has arrested scores of Hamas activists in its search for a Palestinian assailant.