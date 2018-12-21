EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
thru 22, Courchevel, France — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
Madonna di Campiglio, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 3rd T20.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup final: Real Madrid vs. Al Ain.
Manchester, England — boxing, Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton for Warrington's IBF featherweight title.
London — boxing, Cristofer Rosales vs. Charlie Edwards for Rosales' WBC flyweight title.
New York — boxing, Jermall Charlo vs. Willie Monroe Jr. for Charlo's WBC interim middleweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison for Charlo's WBC junior middleweight title.
No new major events.
No new major events.
No new major events.
thru 30, Melbourne, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. India, 3rd test.
thru 30, Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd test.
thru 30, Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Pakistan, 1st test.
thru 27, Sydney — sailing, Sydney-Hobart Race.
No new major events.
thru 29, Bormio, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
thru 29, Semmering, Austria — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
No new major events.
Tokyo — boxing, Masayuki Ito vs. Evgeny Chuprakov for Ito's WBO junior lightweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Saul Juarez for Shiro's WBC junior flyweight title; Tauma Inoue vs. Petch Sor Chitpattana for vacant interim WBC bantamweight title.