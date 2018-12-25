It might be unofficial in the Guinness Book of Records, but a man in Colyton, Manawatū claims he has the biggest one in the world... clock collection that is.

Bill Williams just loves clocks and has been collecting them for over 29 years - from around the world.

His clock collection is big, he's created a museum for the public to view by appointment, in an old 19th century church.

When Williams found out the Guinness Book of Records for clock collections was under 2000 he thought "oh gee I've obviously got the biggest" and wrote in 3 times, but had no luck.

"I have what I firmly believe to be the largest collection of working clocks in the world... 3652", Williams said.

