NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to temporarily protect the identities of a group of people suing President Donald Trump because they fear retaliation by the president or his followers.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield issued the ruling Thursday in a case involving people who lost money in a marketing company Trump endorsed in speeches and on "The Celebrity Apprentice."

She says their identities can stay a secret at least while Trump's lawyers try to dismiss the case in its early stages.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said exposing their identities would expose them to "crushing mental, economic, and professional harm."

Lawyers for Trump and his businesses argued against anonymity.

They say the president has not commented publicly on the lawsuit and the plaintiffs "grossly exaggerate" its importance.