SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-SOLSKJAER'S RETURN

If there was relief and palpable excitement among Manchester United fans at the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager, there might have been bemusement and maybe even disbelief at the club which will be the Norwegian's first opponent this weekend. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SLALOM

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria — Marcel Hirscher wins a World Cup slalom for his 63rd career victory, making him the most successful Austrian skier of all time. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--ARSENAL-BOTTLE THROWN

LONDON — Arsenal says it is working with police to find the fan who threw a plastic bottle at Dele Alli during the League Cup loss to Tottenham. SENT: 100 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-DORTMUND-GLADBACH

BERLIN — The Bundesliga is braced for a clash of the Borussias as the top two meet in the final round before the winter break. Friday's game, which will be shown on free TV in Germany, has been given added spice after Borussia Dortmund's first defeat of the season on Tuesday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 450 words, photo.

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-RABIOT'S WOES

PARIS — Adrien Rabiot was once one of Paris Saint-Germain's most promising players: A talented local lad who rose through the ranks to become a huge fan favorite. Now the relationship between PSG, Rabiot, and the fans is so toxic it's beyond repair. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 730 words, photo.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-SARABIA

Sevilla?s signing of Pablo Sarabia three years ago has proven to be more than a bargain. It was an authentic steal. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-ROMA CRISIS

With a coach under pressure, players struggling for confidence, and an injury-hit squad, the last thing Roma needs is a trip to the undefeated Serie A leader. But Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus await on Saturday evening. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

— SOC--ATLETICO-HERNANDEZ SPECULATIONn — Atletico denies Bayern wants defender Lucas Hernandez. SENT: 140 words, photo.

— BBO--CUBAN DEFECTIONS-HISTORY — Defection ordeals may be a thing of the past for Cuban stars. By Noah Trister. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Suns beat Celtics 111-103, run winning streak to four games. SENT: 1,460 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Penguins end Capitals' five-game winning streak. SENT: 280 words, photos.

