RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Students have returned to school for the first time since a teenager exchanged gunfire with police last week at an Indiana school.

Kids in grades five through eight didn't report to Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond. Instead they gathered at the Tiernan Center, another building in the district. Superintendent Todd Terrill says students were cheerfully greeted by 10 to 15 people when they arrived by car or bus.

Terrill tells the Palladium-Item that "it was really nice" to see kids interacting and joking with each other. It was the last day of school before a holiday break.

Police say a 14-year-old entered Dennis Intermediate last Thursday and exchanged shots with police before killing himself. He had a pistol and a rifle.