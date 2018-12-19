A man was arrested after he thought it was a good idea to try and pay for his McDonald's meal with a bag of weed.

On Sunday at 2am, Anthony Andrew Gallagher went through a St Lucie, US, McDonald's drive-thru after getting the munchies.

When he approached the window he offered the employee a bag of weed in exchange for his meal.

As staff called police, the suspect sped off but later came back to grab a meal.

Police pulled Gallagher over and he was caught with 11 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Police said Gallagher admitted to trying to trade weed for food but claimed he was only joking.

Anthony Gallagher. Photo / Port St. Lucie Police Department

Gallagher was charged with possession of marijuana and driving under the influence.

McDonald's have informed the public a bag of weed is not an acceptable currency at its stores.

Police also wanted the public to know that trying to pay for your happy meal with marijuana could land you in jail.