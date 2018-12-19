BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut community is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old boy who was killed outside of his home in a drive-by shooting.

Police responding to reports of a shooting Tuesday night found Clinton Howell suffering from two gunshots outside his Bridgeport home. Howell was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital where he died.

Police think the boy was an innocent bystander caught in the middle of the shooting as he returned from a corner store. Investigators say they are searching for a gold-colored vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

"We don't know who the intended target was, we just know he wasn't," Police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald said.

Mayor Joe Ganim and Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez visited the Howell family Wednesday. Ganim pledged support for the family from city agencies.

Clinton's father, Carlton Howell, remembered his son as "the perfect kid" in an interview with the Hartford Courant .

"He's not a troublemaker. Everyone loved my son," Howell said.

Bridgeport Public Schools Superintendent Aresta Johnson and Bridge Academy Principal Tim Dutton assigned extra counselors on Wednesday to help students with the tragedy.

Howell's first-period teacher, Denise Moller, remembered the seventh grader for his bright disposition.

"He often found ways to make even the angriest amongst us smile. Clinton truly inspired all of us to treat each other with respect, kindness, and understanding," Moller said.

The boy's death marks the city's 11th homicide in 2018. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department.