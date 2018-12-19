MEXICO CITY (AP) — A climber who went missing two days ago has been found dead on Mexico's Nevado de Toluca, a dormant volcano about 60 miles (100 kilometers) west of Mexico City.

Police in the State of Mexico say the body of the climber was found prone on a steep, rocky slope, with a backpack a few yards (meters) away.

The position of the Mexican man's body suggested he may have slipped, injured himself and then possibly died of exposure.

Mexico has been experiencing a cold snap, and the slope of the 15,269-foot (4,654-meter) peak was partly covered in snow and ice.