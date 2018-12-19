KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns.

The capital's governor Andre Kimbuta on Wednesday cancelled all political rallies in the city for the 21 candidates vying for the presidency in the Dec. 23 elections. The order appears to have brought opposition candidate Martin Fayulu to cancel his rally planned for Wednesday, although some of his supporters gathered beside a Kinshasa road where they expected to see him.

Kimbuta issued a communique saying he had information that extremists were preparing street confrontations in the last days of electoral campaign activities.

The elections have been postponed several times. Congo has not had a peaceful, democratic transfer of power since the vast Central Africa country became independent from Belgium in 1960.