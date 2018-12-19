TOP STORY:

SOC--MAN UNITED-SOLSKJAER

Manchester United turned to a popular former player by hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager until the end of the season on Wednesday, 20 seasons after he scored the winning goal in the Champions League final. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 680 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SUPER-G

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Slovenian skier Ilka Stuhec overcame an error in the middle of her run to win a World Cup super-G on Wednesday and sweep the speed races on the Saslong course. Following up her downhill victory from Tuesday, Stuhec finished a slim 0.05 seconds ahead of Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein and Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria, who tied for second. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S GS

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria — Zan Kranjec became the first Slovenian skier to win a men's World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday, hours after countrywoman Ilka Stuhec won a women's super-G in Italy. SENT: 130 words, photos.

OLY--SNOW VOLLEYBALL-AMERICANS

When USA Volleyball asked four-time Olympian Lloy Ball to put together a team for a snow volleyball tournament in Moscow this week, the 2008 gold medalist was eager to accept. Never mind that he's never played on the snow before. Or that, at 46, he's not a likely candidate for the U.S. Olympic team if the discipline is eventually added to the Winter Games. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 985 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--CLUB WORLD CUP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Real Madrid plays Kashima Antlers of Japan in the semifinals of the Club Word Cup. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1830 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP BERLIN — Bayern Munich can close the gap behind Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund to six points with a win at home over Leipzig. Also, Bayer Leverkusen coach Heiko Herrlich is under pressure at Schalke after four games without a win. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Rain rewarded the persistence and determination of batsmen Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews, washing out most of the final day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand on Wednesday to allow Sri Lanka to claim a well-earned draw. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 595 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Russell helps Nets hold off Lakers for 6-game winning streak. SENT: 515 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Hart, Gordon win in debuts as Flyers top Red Wings 3-2. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

