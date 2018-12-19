STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish broadcaster SVT says a key witness to the murder in Congo of two U.N. experts was poisoned in custody, citing a new confidential report by the United Nations.

SVT says a lethal dose of insecticide was found in the stomach of the witness who was found dead in his military cell in Congo Oct. 23. It didn't name the man.

American Michael Sharp and Sweden's Zaida Catalan were killed in March 2017, while investigating possible violations of U.N. sanctions against Congo.

Congo has blamed the killings on the Kamwina Nsapu militia active in the central Kasai provinces. However, rights groups have said security forces may have been involved, which the government denies.