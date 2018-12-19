Fifty years ago on Christmas Eve, a tumultuous year of assassinations, riots and war drew to a close in heroic and hopeful fashion with the three Apollo 8 astronauts orbiting the moon.

To this day, that 1968 mission is considered to be Nasa's boldest and perhaps most dangerous undertaking. That first voyage by humans to another world set the stage for the Apollo 11 moon landing seven months later.

There was unprecedented and unfathomable risk to putting three men — commander Frank Borman and module pilots Jim Lovell and Bill Anders — atop a monstrous new rocket for the first time. The mission was whipped together in just four months in order to reach the moon before the Soviet Union.

James Lovell, William Anders and Frank Borman, top, in 1968. Photo / AP

There was the photo named "Earthrise," showing our blue and white ball rising above the bleak, grey lunar landscape and 386 million km in the distance. Humans had never set eyes on the far side of the moon, or on our planet as a cosmic oasis, surrounded by the black void of space.

The crew is alive: Borman and Lovell are 90, Anders is 85. To Lovell, the journey had the thrill and romance of true exploration, and ended a painful year in which Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy were assassinated and protests were held over the Vietnam War.

Anders, Lovell and Borman in April this year. Photo / AP

Borman received a telegram: "Thanks, you saved 1968."

And that was despite the fact that on its previous test flight, the Saturn V rocket lost parts and engines failed.

Borman's wife, Susan, demanded to know the crew's chances. A Nasa director answered: 50-50.



On Christmas morning, their spacecraft went around the moon for the final time. Back in Houston, a limo driver knocked on Marilyn Lovell's door and handed her a gift-wrapped mink stole with a card: "To Marilyn, Merry Christmas from the man in the moon." Lovell bought the coat for his wife and arranged its fancy delivery before liftoff.

The Saturn V rocket carrying the Apollo 8 crew launches from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Photos / Nasa

Splashdown occurred in the pre-dawn darkness on December 27, bringing the six-day journey to a close.

Anders snapped the Earthrise photo. The astronauts were under orders to get pictures for potential lunar landing sites while 112km above the moon. "We came to explore the moon and what we discovered was the Earth," he is fond of saying.