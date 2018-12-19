NEW YORK (AP) — A New York-based organization dedicated to the safety of journalists says the number killed worldwide in retaliation for their work nearly doubled in 2018.

The organization says 34 journalists were killed in retaliation for their work as of Dec. 14, while at least 53 were killed overall. That compares to 18 retaliation killings among the 47 journalist deaths documented last year.

The report issued Wednesday by the Committee to Protect Journalists includes Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a native of Saudi Arabia fiercely critical of its royal regime.

His Oct. 2 death inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has led to tremors on the global political scene around allegations that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved.

The deadliest country for journalists was Afghanistan, where 13 were killed.