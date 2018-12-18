TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The latest on Honduran asylum seekers camped on U.S. soil to be processed for asylum claims (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Attorneys say six Honduran asylum seekers have been allowed to claim asylum at a U.S. border crossing in San Diego after spending a chilly night on a tiny piece of U.S. soil.

The standoff ended Tuesday about 17 hours after a group of Hondurans camped in area where pedestrians pass a plaque on a wall that delineates the border between the U.S. and Mexico but before they reach U.S. inspectors. They were joined by U.S. Reps. Nannette Barragan and Jimmy Gomez, both California Democrats.

Late Monday, U.S. border inspectors allowed eight unaccompanied children and a family of six to claim asylum after they set foot on U.S. soil at San Diego's Otay Mesa crossing.

Customs and Border Protection often limits the number of asylum claims it processes, blaming capacity constraints.

___

12:30 a.m.

Several asylum seekers are waiting on a small patch of U.S. soil at a San Diego border crossing, demanding that their claims be processed immediately.

Attorney Nicole Ramos of Al Otro Lado legal services organization says the 21 Hondurans were camped Monday between the official line separating the U.S. and Mexico and U.S. inspection booths.

After several hours, Ramos says inspectors agreed to process claims of eight unaccompanied children, one mother with five children and one man. But six others were still waiting Monday night to gain entry to the U.S. and they were backed by the presence of U.S. Reps. Nanette Barragan and Jimmy Gomez, both California Democrats.

CBP didn't comment on the status of the asylum seekers but officials said claims are processed as quickly as possible.