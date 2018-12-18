LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Southern California doctor on charges of doling out illegal prescriptions they say were part of a pattern that led to five fatal overdoses and the death of a bicyclist who was struck by a driver under the influence.

Dr. Dzung Ahn Pham was arrested Tuesday and scheduled to appear in federal court.

Federal prosecutors say Pham illegally distributed opioids and powerful other narcotics from his urgent care clinic in the city of Irvine.

An affidavit filed with the charges says he wrote prescriptions for five people he never examined who died from overdoses.

A driver who struck and killed a fire captain riding a bike told investigators he was using medications prescribed by Pham.

An email message seeking comment to Pham's attorney was not immediately returned.