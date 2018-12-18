NEW YORK (AP) — A Bronx accountant pleaded guilty Monday to an acid attack that prosecutors said was intended to conceal the embezzlement of $750,000 from a nonprofit in Long Island City.

Kim Williams, 49, faces 17 years behind bars after pleading guilty to first-degree assault. Her accomplice, Jerry Mohammed, 35, of Troy, also pleaded guilty and faces the same sentence.

Prosecutors said Williams pocketed $600,000 she embezzled from Hospital Audiences Inc. and gave $150,000 in stolen funds to a close friend. The nonprofit, which has since closed, provided access to arts programs and musical performances to disabled and hospitalized people.

Williams enlisted Mohammed to attack the nonprofit's director in August 2015 to prevent her from investigating the embezzlement, prosecutors said.

"The two defendants together plotted to take grave steps to conceal this crime," Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a news release.

Mohammed admitted throwing a cup of drain cleaner at the woman as she left work. The woman suffered disfigurement to her face and body, prosecutors said, and had to undergo extensive surgeries due to the burns.

Williams and Mohammed are scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 17.