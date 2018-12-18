TOP STORIES:

SOC--MAN UNITED-MOURINHO OUT

Jose Mourinho is fired by Manchester United after failing to restore its status as a major European force in a turbulent 2½-year spell marked by clashes with players and increasing disgruntlement at the team's style of play. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 750 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--MAN UNITED-MOURINHO OUT-THE LATEST.

SOC--ON SOCCER-MAN UNITED-MOURINHO

LONDON — Jose Mourinho's firing leaves Manchester United searching for its fourth manager in the five years since Alex Ferguson retired. The problems run far deeper than a coach's command of the squad, with the Glazer family's executive team at Old Trafford looking far from capable in making the big soccer decisions. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

PERTH, Australia — Australia trounce India by 146 runs in the second test to level the four-test series 1-1 on the final day. Needing 287 runs to win, India resumed the day on 112-5 and was all out in a hurry for 140 in the second innings, and Australia was home for lunch. By Ihithisham Kamardeen. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews compile centuries and bat throughout the fourth day in an unbeaten 246-run partnership as Sri Lanka reduce the deficit against New Zealand in the first test. Mendis finished the day 116 not out, Mathews was 117 not out, and Sri Lanka was 259-3, having erased all but 37 runs of a 296-run deficit. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Ilka Stuhec wins a World Cup downhill for her first victory since missing all of last season, including the Pyeongchang Olympics, with an injury. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 240 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--MESSI-GOLDEN BOOT

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi has received his record fifth Golden Shoe award for leading all of Europe's leagues in scoring last season. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 120 words, photo.

BOX--MAYWEATHER-NASUKAWA

MATSUDO, Japan — To Floyd Mayweather, his three-round match on New Year's Eve in Japan is for entertainment only. To opponent Tenshin Nasukawa, the "exhibition" is as serious as a kick to the head. Wich is what he wishes he could do to Mayweather. By Yuri Kageyama. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Defending champion Manchester City travels to Leicester in the English League Cup quarterfinals, while third-tier Burton Albion makes its first appearance in the last eight of the competition against Middlesbrough. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund visits promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf. Earlier, Borussia Moenchengladbach welcomes Nuremberg, the other promoted side. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2130 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Following a week that included elimination from the Europa League and a financial fair play penalty, AC Milan needs a win at relegation-threatened Bologna to bolster its Champions League hopes. UPCOMING: 200 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — League Cup holder Paris Saint-Germain looks to reach the quarterfinals when it travels to play second-division Orleans. In the French league, Caen faces fellow struggler Toulouse. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2230 GMT.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Giannis has 32 and 12 as Bucks hold off Pistons 107-104. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Henrique, Getzlaf help Ducks win again, beat Penguins 4-2. SENT: 580 words, photo.

— FBN--SAINTS PANTHERS — Saints' defense puts clamps on Newton in 12-9 win over Panthers. By Steve Reed. SENT: 930 words, photos.

