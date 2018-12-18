ALMATY, Kazakhstan (AP) — The woman wipes at a tear as she talks about her daughter in China's Xinjiang region. Nurbakyt Kaliaskar, who lives in neighboring Kazakhstan, says her 25-year-old daughter is a college graduate who had a white-collar job. Then she got swept up in a Chinese crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang.

The Muslims are taken to internment camps for re-education and, in some cases, for vocational training before being forced to work in factories, according to an analysis of satellite images and the accounts of former detainees and relatives interviewed by The Associated Press.

The government says the participants have signed agreements to be trained. Guard towers and barbed wire around the sprawling complexes that have sprung up in China's barren far west suggest the training isn't voluntary.