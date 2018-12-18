BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say police are searching a Berlin mosque as part of an investigation into its imam on suspicion he raised money to support an Islamic fighter in Syria.

Berlin prosecutors said Tuesday that 45-year-old Ahmad A., whose last name wasn't given in line with privacy laws, was the target of the raid on the As-Sahaba mosque in the capital's Wedding district.

They said in two tweets that A., who preaches under the name Abul Baraa, is suspected of financing terrorism for sending money to "a jihadi fighter in Syria for the purchase of military equipment."

The prosecutor's spokesman Martin Steltner told The Associated Press that no arrests were made and that the raids at the mosque and other locations were aimed at obtaining evidence for his office's ongoing investigation.