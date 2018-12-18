SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean fire department officials say three teenage boys were presumed dead and seven other boys were being treated for injuries after they were found unconscious at a motel in the seaside town of Gangneung.

An official from Gangwon Fire Headquarters said Tuesday the cause of the injuries was unclear although gas leakage was a possibility. The official didn't want to be named, citing office rules.

The official says rescue workers at the scene presumed three teenagers had died based on vital signs. He says seven other boys were being treated at hospitals.