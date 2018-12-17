A judge has ordered an American poacher to repeatedly watch the film "Bambi" after hundreds of deer were illegally killed and beheaded.

David Berry Jr, 29, was told he must view the animated Disney classic at least once each month during a jail sentence of one year, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The movie includes an iconic scene in which a hunter shoots the fawn Bambi's mother.

Berry's first viewing of the film in a Missouri prison must be before Dec 23, Judge Robert George ordered.

Advertisement

Man Sentenced to Watch Disney’s ‘BAMBI’ Monthly as Part of Poaching Punishmenthttps://t.co/3TXP3LxXLD pic.twitter.com/rMIEOrxDT2 — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) December 17, 2018

Conservation agents called the poaching case one of the biggest in the history of the state.

Prosecutors said the deer were killed for their heads, and their bodies were left to rot.

Berry was convicted of illegally taking wildlife in southwest Missouri's Lawrence County.

He was also was sentenced to 120 days in jail for a firearms offence.

Three of his relatives, and another man, were also were caught in connection to the poaching case, and have paid $51,000 in fines and court costs.

Don Trotter, the prosecutor, said: "The deer were trophy bucks taken illegally, mostly at night, for their heads, leaving the bodies of the deer to waste,"

Andy Barnes, a conservation agent, told the Springfield News- Leader: "It is unknown how many deer the main group of suspects has taken illegally over the past several years. It would be safe to say that several hundred deer were taken illegally."