ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's leader says he received "positive answers" from President Donald Trump on the situation in northern Syria, where Turkey has threatened to launch a new operation against American-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not elaborate Monday. The two leaders spoke by phone Friday.

Turkey has vowed to launch a new offensive against the People's Protection Units, or YPG, which is the main component of a U.S.-allied force that drove Islamic State militants out of much of northeastern Syria. U.S. troops are based in the area, in part to reduce tensions.

Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist group because of its links to the Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.

Erdogan says Turkey is waiting for the U.S. to keep its promises, but could launch a new offensive "anytime."