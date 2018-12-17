BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Security forces have physically ejected Hungarian opposition lawmakers from the headquarters of the Hungarian state broadcaster MTVA in Budapest.

A group of 10 lawmakers — representatives of all the opposition parties plus independents — had accompanied an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 demonstrators who marched to the MTVA building after an officially recognized protest ended at the Hungarian parliament on Sunday evening.

The lawmakers had been insisting on the right to read five demands live on air, including the revocation of the new labor law which gives employers the right to request up to 400 hours of mandatory overtime annually, without payment settlement for up to three years.

They were removed from the building in the early hours of Monday. Protests resumed outside the building in the morning.