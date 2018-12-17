STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden's domestic intelligence agency says foreign powers didn't carry out any comprehensive campaign to influence the Swedish parliamentary elections three months ago.

SAPO head Klas Friberg says, however, that "foreign power exerts influence on Sweden in the long term."

Friberg says SAPO noted that there had been occurrences of information-gathering about politicians, and technical "incidents against political parties, its representatives and authorities," and that "state actors have been noted."

He says SAPO now has "a significantly better picture" of how this works and which tools are used.

Advertisement

Friberg said Monday preventive work could explain the lack of foreign meddling. Ahead of the Sept. 9 elections, SAPO had briefed lawmakers about the risk, security and safety measures.

The agency didn't identify any country involved by name.