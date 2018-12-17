SHUWEIKA, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military has partially demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of killing two Israelis in a West Bank attack two months ago.

The house itself, located in a West Bank village, was left intact while a part of its interior was destroyed by bulldozers.

Protesters arrived as the military carried out its work on Monday and clashes between the sides erupted shortly after the demolition.

The military says it was carrying out "operational activity."

Ashraf Naalweh is accused of killing two Israelis at a West Bank industrial zone in October. Israeli troops killed Naalweh in an arrest raid last week after a two-month manhunt.

Deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence spiked last week in the West Bank. In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the expedited demolition of militant homes.