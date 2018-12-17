TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Manchester United's worst start to an English Premier League season hit a new low with a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday. Liverpool still needed two strokes of luck to underline the gulf that has quickly grown between English soccer's two grandest clubs. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--BRIGHTON-CHELSEA — Hazard stars in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Brighton in EPL. SENT: 280 words, photos.

— SOC--SOUTHAMPTON-ARSENAL — Hasenhuettl's impact shows as Southampton beats Arsenal 3-2. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

PERTH, Australia — Australia's second test against India is evenly poised with two days left. Australia resumes Monday on 132-4 in its second innings, leading India overall by 175 runs. By Ihithisham Kamardeen. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1130 GMT, photos. Lunch copy by 0530 GMT.

SKI--WCUP-VONN'S RETURN

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Lindsey Vonn is hoping to return from injury next month and resume her pursuit of the all-time World Cup wins record, according to the U.S. Ski Team's head coach. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-GISIN CRASH

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — The Swiss team says that "scans on the skull showed no serious injury" to Marc Gisin following his dramatic crash in a World Cup downhill on Saturday but the skier does have several broken bones elsewhere on his body. SENT: 260 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi hit the 50-goal mark for club and country in 2018 after scoring his 43rd career hat trick for Barcelona on Sunday. Messi's brilliance powered Barcelona to a 5-0 victory at Levante and kept the defending champions three points ahead of Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--TOTTENHAM-DIER

LONDON — Tottenham is facing a shortage of central-midfield options over the busy festive period after Eric Dier was ruled out until the new year after having surgery to remove his appendix. SENT: 140 words, photo.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Arkadiusz Milik scored a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 1-0 win for Napoli at Cagliari on Sunday. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Lille showed the attacking flair and resilient qualities befitting a side challenging for second place, winning 3-2 at Nimes on Sunday despite playing most of the French league match with 10 men. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 560 words.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Germany forward Timo Werner again scored twice to help Leipzig consolidate fourth place in the Bundesliga with a 4-1 home win over Mainz on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 250 words, photos.

GLF--ALFRED DUNHILL

MALELANE, South Africa — David Lipsky won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa on his first attempt as his final-round 68 gave him a two-shot victory over David Drysdale. SENT: 250 words.

CRI--BANGLADESH-WEST INDIES PREVIEW

SYLHET, Bangladesh — Bangladesh is wary of a West Indies backlash as the hosts chase a tour sweep with victory in their upcoming Twenty20 series, starting Monday. SENT: 350 words.

FHK--WORLD CUP

BHUBANESWAR, India — Goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch proved the difference as Belgium beat the Netherlands 3-2 in a shootout to win the men's field hockey World Cup final on Sunday. SENT: 140 words, photos.

GLF--FATHER-SON CHALLENGE

ORLANDO, Florida — Davis Love III and his son Dru played so well Sunday that they set two scoring records, rallied from a three-shot deficit to win the PNC Father-Son Challenge and then wondered if they would get to play again. SENT: 430 words.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

CLEVELAND — Ben Simmons had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season, Joel Embiid scored 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers won in Jimmy Butler's return, routing Cleveland Cavaliers 128-105 on Sunday. SENT: 240 words, photo.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

NEW YORK — Alex Tuch buried a sharp-angled shot just over two minutes into overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday. SENT: 270 words, photo.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S GIANT SLALOM

LA VILLA, Italy — Marcel Hirscher dominated to extend his record by winning the Alta Badia giant slalom for a sixth straight year Sunday and reclaimed the overall World Cup lead. SENT: 470 words, photos.

LUG--WORLD CUP

LAKE PLACID, New York — Chris Mazdzer's weekend started with a celebration in honor of his Olympic silver medal, and was followed by four World Cup luge races. And the last act was a trip to the medal stand. SENT: 460 words, photos.

BOB--WORLD CUP

WINTERBERG, Germany — Francesco Friedrich drove his four-man sled to a World Cup victory on Sunday, as Germany continued its perfect start to the bobsled season with a medals sweep. SENT: 140 words.

