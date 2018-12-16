RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police in the central state of Goias say an intense search is underway for the healer accused of sexually abusing more than 300 women.

Joao Teixeira de Faria, who is known as Joao de Deus, had until 3 p.m. local time Saturday to comply with an arrest warrant and turn himself in.

An agent for the Goias Delegation for Criminal Investigations told The Associated Press Sunday that de Faria did not surrender and is now considered a fugitive. The agent was not authorized to speak and requested anonymity.

About 40 officers have also been put on the case, the source said.

Alberto Toron is a lawyer representing de Faria. He told newspaper O Globo on Saturday that his client would present himself "although perhaps outside the time frame" established.