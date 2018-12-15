MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan police have occupied the building of an independent media outlet which has documented abuses by government security forces and paramilitaries since April.

Carlos Fernando Chamorro is the director of outlet Confidencial. He told local reporters that police refused to let him into his building Saturday. Chamorro then lodged a complaint at police headquarters, but was pushed out by officers.

Chamorro accused the authorities of confiscating private property, saying it was a "brutal attack" on press freedom.

Police also raided the outlet's office Thursday and carried off documents and computers.

Confidencial publishes news online and in a weekly print publication. The Nicaraguan TV programs "Tonight" and "This Week" are produced from its building.