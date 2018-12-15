TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — With Premier League leader Liverpool not in action until Sunday's standout game against Manchester United, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will look to bounce back from last week's defeat at Chelsea by beating Everton. A win will return City to the top of the league. By Tony Jimenez. UPCOMING: 650 words by 1630 GMT, photos. With separates on Saturday's seven EPL games.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

PERTH, Australia — Skipper Virat Kohli led India's fightback from 8-2 to 172-3 at stumps Saturday on the second day in reply to Australia's 326 all out in the second cricket test. With seven first-innings wickets left, India trails Australia by 154 runs. By Ihithisham Kamardeen. SENT: 590 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-GISIN CRASH

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Swiss skier Marc Gisin was hospitalized Saturday following a nasty crash in a World Cup downhill. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

— SKI--WCUP-MEN'S DOWNHILL — Kilde wins downhill marred by nasty crash involving Gisin. By Andrew Dampf. 130 words moving shortly. Will be updated.

OLY--SALT LAKE-WINTER BID

Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for the Winter Olympics — most likely for 2030 — in an attempt to bring the Games back to the city that hosted in 2002 and provided the backdrop for the U.S. winter team's ascendance into an international powerhouse. By Eddie Pells and Brady McCombs. SENT: 930 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Third-placed Atletico Madrid visits Valladolid and can go level on points with Spanish league leader Barcelona with a win. Fourth-placed Real Madrid hosts Rayo Vallecano. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1715 GMT, 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to rediscover his scoring touch when Juventus visits city rival Torino in a Serie A derby. Earlier, Inter Milan hosts Udinese. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach visit Hannover and Hoffenheim, respectively, as they aim to keep the pressure on Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga leader hosts Werder Bremen later Saturday. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — In the only French league game to be played on Saturday amid several postponements, eighth-placed Strasbourg travels to midtable Reims with the city of Strasbourg in mourning days after a deadly Christmas market shooting. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2130 GMT.

SOC--FIFA ELECTION

HANOI, Vietnam — FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received another pledge of support in his campaign for re-election next year. SENT: 130 words, photos.

GLF--ALFRED DUNHILL

MALELANE, South Africa — David Lipsky starts the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship with a one-shot lead at Leopard Creek Country Club. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1800 GMT.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Tim Southee took 5-67 as New Zealand exploited an influential toss to contain Sri Lanka to 275-9 Saturday on the first day of the first cricket test at the Basin Reserve. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 480 words, photos.

OLY--USOC-SEX ABUSE

Two lawmakers are asking the Justice Department and FBI to look into whether former U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun lied to a Senate panel in testimony about the handling of sex-abuse allegations against Larry Nassar. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 590 words, photo.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

BOSTON — Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in three quarters and the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-108 on Friday night for their eighth straight victory. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Alex Ovechkin had his second consecutive hat trick and Jakub Vrana scored in the sixth round of a shootout to lead the Washington Capitals past the Carolina Hurricanes 6-5 on Friday night. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

