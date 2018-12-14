LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese emergency services say a Lisbon tram has derailed and flipped over, slightly injuring 28 people in a rush-hour accident.

Officials say the tram went off the rails on a bend at the bottom of a steep hill at around 6 p.m. (1800 GMT) Friday.

It struck a building and fell on its side, initially trapping about a dozen people in the wreckage and injuring others on the sidewalk. Nobody was badly hurt.

Local media say British people were among the injured, but officials were not immediately available to comment on those reports.

Authorities gave no further details about the incident.

Electric trams are a common mode of transport in Lisbon.